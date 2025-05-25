Prince William and Kate Middleton expand their family with some adorable new additions!

London, UK - The British royal family has welcomed some charming new additions, thanks to Prince William and Kate Middleton's beloved dog !

An anonymous source told The Sun that Orla, the couple's black cocker spaniel, recently welcomed several puppies.

"Mother and babies are doing well," the insider revealed.

"Everyone loves a new royal baby news and so new royal puppies run very close," they added, noting that Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (10), and Prince Louis (7) are practically begging their parents to keep the little dogs.

Orla joined the family shortly before Kate and William's previous dog died in November 2020.

Lupo was also a black cocker spaniel and was given to the couple as a late wedding present in 2011.

Incidentally, the name Orla is particularly fitting for a royal dog – the Celtic name translates as "golden princess".

To mark the annual National Pet Day on April 11, William and Kate shared a rare picture of Orla on their Instagram page.

In the photo, the dog can be seen in a lush meadow, with her shiny coat seemingly wet from an adventure in the great outdoors.