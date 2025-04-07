Meghan Markle's latest promo reportedly sparks tension with Prince Harry

Montecito, California - Is there trouble in paradise for the Sussexes? Prince Harry is reportedly anything but thrilled that Meghan Markle has been using their children to promote her new lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Prince Harry (r.) is reportedly anything but thrilled that Meghan Markle has been using their children to promote her new lifestyle brand, As Ever. © Collage: ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As a royal insider revealed on a recent podcast episode, the two are said to have different views on whether they should be sharing photos and videos of their children on social media.

Princess Lilibet (3) and Prince Archie (5) have been largely kept out of the public eye since the former working royals moved to the US, with only a handful of pictures of the little ones available to the public.

"My understanding of this is that up to a certain stage, Harry would much rather his children were not seen," Matt Wilkinson, a royal editor at The Sun, said on A Right Royal Podcast.

He further claimed that Harry doesn't want Archie and Lilibet to be photographed in public, adding, "He's got this idea that if he takes them outside of Montecito, that there is a hoard of [paparazzi] out there trying to take photos of his kids."

But Meghan, on the other hand, "doesn't want to hide them away," which has been made evident by her recent social media posts advertising As Ever.