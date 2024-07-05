Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seemingly take dig at Kate Middleton with surprising move

Los Angeles, California - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made a surprising change to their son Archie's birth certificate, sparking rumors of increasing tension within the royal family.

Until recently, the prince, who was born in 2019, had Meghan's first name – Rachel Meghan – under the "mother" field on his birth certificate.

It now reads "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex," as reported by The Mirror on Thursday.

It is thought that this move is a dig at Kate Middleton, as all three of her children have Kate's name on their birth certificates.

Writer Lady Colin Campbell, who revealed the change, said: "It is extraordinary and raises all kinds of questions about what the Sussexes were thinking."

"For a royal to change a birth certificate is unprecedented but to remove forenames is remarkable. Perhaps this is another sign they were desperate to do something different to the Cambridges," royal expert Ingrid Seward added.

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Harry and Meghan's children, five-year-old Archie and three-year-old Lilibet, have borne the titles of Prince and Princess, though their parents are no longer working royals.