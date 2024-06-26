Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle trying to reconnect with Kate Middleton?

Montecito, California - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be "desperately" working to reconnect with Kate Middleton as the Princess of Wales undergoes treatment for cancer.

Prince Harry (l.) and Meghan Markle (c.) are said to be "desperately" working to reconnect with Kate Middleton as the princess undergoes treatment for cancer. © Collage: Kola SULAIMON & JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

According to a new report from OK! Magazine, the Sussexes are hoping to make some kind of a "truce" with Kate and her husband, Prince William, amid the mom-of-three's health battle.

"Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate's recovery with huge interest, but, sadly, it's had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least," an insider dished.

Harry's relationship with his older brother has been significantly strained since the 39-year-old and his wife stepped down from their roles as working royals in 2020.

Harry and Meghan's subsequent revelations about the royal family, including allegations of racism, have allegedly been responsible for the rift, but per the new report, the pair are prepared to put the past behind them.

"Meghan has made it clear she'd love nothing more than to move past all the nonsense and find a way towards healing for everyone's sake," the source said.

Though the Sussexes may be ready for a truce, palace insiders have claimed the King and the Prince of Wales do not feel the same way.