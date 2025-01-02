Meghan Markle kicks off the new year with surprising return to social media!

Montecito, California - Just in time for the start of the new year, Meghan Markle surprised fans by returning to social media with her own personal Instagram page.

Meghan Markle is entering a new era in 2025 – one that will feature the Duchess of Sussex active on social media again with a personal Instagram page! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@meghan

Her first post – shared on Wednesday – is a video showing the 43-year-old on the beach in California.

Meghan runs towards the oceans and writes the number "2025" with her finger in the wet sand just before the water.

The message is clear – Meghan is now active on Instagram herself again!

After her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, the Suits star logged out of the social media platform and even had her personal account deactivated at the time.

Meghan's post has left plenty of room for speculation, as she didn't say anything in her profile bio or in the caption of the post about how things will continue from now on.

She also deactivated the comments under the video.

Until now, Harry and Meghan had always appeared online as a couple using the joint account @sussexroyal, though that account – which hasn't been active since 2020 – was not managed by either of them personally.