Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry trying to win back support from the royal family?
Montecito, California - A royal expert has dished on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bid to stay in the spotlight, which may require the Sussexes to take a different approach to the British royal family.
As reported by The Sun, biographer Hugo Vickers said that the recent truce between the couple and the royal family is a "very good strategy."
Vickers also suggested that the pair had stopped giving tell-all interviews as their criticisms of the royals had "lost mileage" among viewers.
"They've realized that it wasn't getting anywhere, because it was causing so much trouble," he explained.
Now, the royal expert believes Meghan and Harry will take a more positive approach to discussions of the family.
But does this mean there's hope for a reunion with the royals after all?
Can Prince Harry's relationship with King Charles ever be mended?
While Vickers does believe Harry's relationship with King Charles can be saved, it won't be a simple fix.
"[Harry's] the one who needs to pull himself together and extend the olive branch because he is the one making it difficult between them," he said.
Ultimately, Vickers thinks a true reconciliation in the near future is still "unlikely."
"The most successful members of the royal family are the ones who support the King in what he's doing, and they don't compete with him," he added.
Still, there have been some signs of improving relations between the royals and the estranged couple, including the family publicly wishing Harry a happy birthday in September.
