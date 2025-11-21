Meghan Markle makes wild request for staff to announce her arrival in dramatic fashion
Los Angeles, California - Talk about a grand entrance! Before Meghan Markle enters any room, her staff announces her arrival – even when there's hardly anyone else present.
The unusual ritual came to light during the 44-year-old's recent interview with Harper's Bazaar.
Alongside journalist Kaitlyn Greenidge, Meghan entered a home in New York City that belonged to one of her friends.
"When I enter, the house manager announces, 'Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,' even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house," the reporter revealed.
And that wasn't the only time the Duchess was announced in a such a manner!
Greenidge described another moment at a natural history museum located in Los Angeles, where Meghan met with a group of young girls who were students at a nearby STEM school.
"A golf cart pulls up, the gravel crunching beneath its tires. 'The Duchess of Sussex,' someone in the scrum announces," she wrote.
"Meghan descends, dressed in wide-leg trousers, a silk blouse, and a small pair of pavé-diamond studs by the Ukrainian brand Guzema."
Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, gave up their roles as working members of the royal family back in 2020, but it seems the former actor still enjoys her Duchess status!
