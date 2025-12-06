Meghan Markle reaches out to estranged dad after "life or death" amputation

Philippines - There is more turmoil in the family of Meghan Markle , as her father had to undergo a life-saving operation in which a part of the 81-year-old's body had to be amputated.

Meghan Markle's father had to undergo a "life or death" operation this week, where the 81-year-old's leg had to be amputated. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"There was no option. I was told the leg had to be removed, and it was a case of life or death," Thomas Markle's son, Thomas Jr., told the Daily Mail.

His father had to undergo a three-hour operation on Wednesday, during which his left foot and lower leg had to be amputated.

A blood clot had previously interrupted his circulation, causing the leg to turn black, as Thomas Jr. explained.

"His foot turned blue and then black. It happened very quickly," he added.

"I took him to a local hospital and they did some scans and an ultrasound and said the leg had to be amputated."

Thomas, who now lives in the Philippines, was then taken to a larger hospital in Cebu, where he was immediately operated on.

However, he's not yet out of the woods. Doctors say the next few days are "critical," and Thomas will have to undergo a second surgery to remove another blood clot in his left thigh.