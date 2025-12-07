Meghan Markle's dad begs for reconciliation: "I don't want to die estranged"

Montecito, California - Meghan Markle 's father Thomas has pleaded to be reunited with her after he underwent a "life or death" operation in the Philippines.

Meghan Markle's father Thomas has publicly pleaded for reconciliation after his recent health scare. © Collage: IMAGO / Parsons Media & ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP

The 81-year-old spoke to the Daily Mail for an interview published on Saturday, where he declared that he "never stopped loving" Meghan.

"I've always said I am open to reconciling with my daughter," he told the outlet.

"I don't want to die estranged from Meghan," Thomas added.

He went on to say that he would like to meet his grandchildren – six-year-old Archie and four-year-old Lilibet – as well as Meghan's husband, Prince Harry.

While a spokesperson for the 44-year-old confirmed that she reached out to Thomas, he said he was "confused" by the claim.

This may be a result of mere miscommunication, as sources told the outlet that Meghan had reached out via email, but Thomas has not used the account for several years.

According to People, "efforts to obtain updated contact information for Thomas are ongoing."

Thomas underwent an emergency operation due to a blood clot earlier this week, and his leg ultimately had to be amputated.

The former lighting director has been estranged from his daughter for several years now, and he was caught up in controversy around the time of Meghan's 2018 wedding to Harry when it was revealed he'd staged photos with the paparazzi.