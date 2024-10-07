Meghan Markle shines on Los Angeles red carpet as Prince Harry extends solo trip

Los Angeles, California - What a surprise! Meghan Markle turned up at a Children's Hospital gala in Los Angeles over the weekend – but it wasn't Prince Harry who was at her side for the special night.

Meghan Markle turned up at a Children's Hospital gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, where she was joined by pal Kelly McKee Zajfen (l.). © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & Tommaso Boddi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Instead, Meghan, who wore a fiery red gown by designer Carolina Herrera, attended the charity event with her good friend Kelly McKee Zajfen.

Harry, meanwhile, is said to have extended his stay in South Africa, where the youngest son of King Charles has been traveling solo.

The 40-year-old flew to London after making high-profile appearances in New York last month, where he participated in the Clinton Global Initiative during UN General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week.

After heading to the UK, Harry then traveled to Lesotho, where he visited his old pal Prince Seeiso.

The father of two was supposed to return to his family in California over the weekend, but as Express reported, the ex-royal spontaneously decided to stay in Johannesburg for a few extra days.