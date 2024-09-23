Prince Harry honors Diana's legacy with solo appearances in New York

New York, New York - Prince Harry , the Duke of Sussex, has kicked off a run of high profile appearances in New York, as he joined the charity set up in memory of his late mother to discuss the global mental health crisis facing young people.

Harry is championing causes close to his heart and those associated with Diana, Princess of Wales on the solo East Coast trip with two days of events in the Big Apple during UN General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week.



The king's youngest son took part in a panel on Monday with the Diana Award, which was set up in honor of the princess and marked its 25th anniversary this year.

Harry joined the charity's chief executive, Tessy Ojo, and two winners of the Diana Legacy Award, Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang (18) from Indonesia, and Christina Williams (27) from Jamaica.

Ojo said ahead of the event: "The Diana Award is delighted to put young people center-stage at The Concordia Annual Summit in New York alongside Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.

"There is reason to have hope. When empowered and given the tools to unlock their potential, we know young people can lead the positive change the world needs.

“On our 25th Anniversary, this event gives us the platform to share our insights and launch our ambitious plan for the next decade."

Harry is following this later with an appearance for the Halo Trust, the landmine clearance charity supported by Diana, and then a private engagement with conservation group African Parks.