Is there tension between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their Colombia tour?

Bogotá, Colombia - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have landed in Colombia to kick off a tour of the country, and body language experts say there is a notable contrast between the Duke and Duchess's emotions.

Prince Harry (r.) and Meghan Markle (c.) were invited to Colombia by Vice President Francia Márquez. © Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP

Meghan was all smiles as she greeted Vice President Francia Márquez and her husband Rafael Yerney Pinillo, but body language expert Judi James suspects there may be a disconnect between the 43-year-old's feelings and those of her husband.

"She looks totally in her element, almost as though this is a moment she has been waiting for all her life," James told The Mirror.

"Her shoulders are splayed and her elbows tucked into her torso as she carries her large designer bag in one hand and allows her royal husband to tow her along with the other."

As for Harry, his facial expressions and body language appear to indicate his feelings about the trip are more complicated.

"Harry walks ahead in less of a performative mode," James added. "He forms a polite smile, but his expression is a little more tempered and complex.

"His eye expression looks almost wary, which could be natural given that he is a royal without the kind of protocols and even safety nets the Firm will have when they are on proper royal tours."