Meghan Markle's father plans dramatic move as she refuses to let him near grandkids

Montecito, California - The estranged father of Meghan Markle is reportedly looking for a "fresh start" on the other side of the world because his daughter won't allow him to meet his grandchildren.

The estranged father of Meghan Markle is reportedly looking for a "fresh start" on the other side of the world because his daughter won't allow him to meet his grandchildren. © Collage: IMAGO / Parsons Media & ZUMA Press Wire

Thomas Markle (80) currently lives in Mexico, but it was announced on Sunday that he was considering a "fresh start" elsewhere in the world.

A royal expert has now put the blame on Meghan in an interview with The Sun, claiming the 42-year-old left him with "no choice but to move away."

"It would have meant a lot to him, and would have cost them nothing," the expert claimed.

While Thomas has supposedly been "very good" to Meghan as of late, the Duchess of Sussex is said to be holding firm in her choice not to let him near her children.

Speaking about his decision to move, Thomas told MailOnline, "I am ready for a change. I have felt stuck in a rut for some time and I am ready to meet new people and experience kindness."