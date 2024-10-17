Prince Harry and Meghan Markle buy European vacation home – with one major perk!

Portugal - This is the way to live! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have purchased a new vacation home – this time on the coast of Portugal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have purchased a new vacation home – this time on the coast of Portugal. © Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP

On the orders of King Charles III, the royal couple had to leave Frogmore Cottage, located on the grounds of Windsor Castle, last year.

Since then, the couple have lived exclusively in California, but according to a report by the Daily Mail, they do not want to leave Europe completely.

In addition to Harry and Meghan, the Duke of Sussex's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, already live in one of the 300 luxurious properties at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club.

The complex is located in Melides, a small town around 80 miles south of Portugal's capital Lisbon.

By purchasing their new property, the Sussexes have the chance to obtain a so-called "Golden Visa," which will allow them to travel to all 26 countries in the European Union's Schengen area.

Back in 2017, Meghan, who was born in the US, applied for British citizenship in order to obtain this freedom to travel. As a spokesperson for Parliament confirmed, this process usually takes several years.