Royal rumble! Are Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton feuding over Prince Harry?

London, UK - The royal war has entered a new round as Meghan Markle reportedly wants Kate Middleton to stop reaching out to her husband, Prince Harry .

Meghan is said to be increasingly distrustful of her sister-in-law and Prince William, according to a royal insider in The Sun.

The heir-to-the-throne couple is reportedly planning to encourage Harry to return to the royal family, with the insider also claiming that Meghan is worried that the 40-year-old could be transported back to his former life.

"The thought of him cozying up to his family again has struck a note of panic," the insider told the outlet.

"She's furious at Kate's meddling and feels as though she's trying to coax Harry away from her and get him back into their fold as a kind of revenge."

The revelation comes after William name-dropped his estranged brother in a new documentary – a move Kate is said to have encouraged.