Royal rumble! Are Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton feuding over Prince Harry?
London, UK - The royal war has entered a new round as Meghan Markle reportedly wants Kate Middleton to stop reaching out to her husband, Prince Harry.
Meghan is said to be increasingly distrustful of her sister-in-law and Prince William, according to a royal insider in The Sun.
The heir-to-the-throne couple is reportedly planning to encourage Harry to return to the royal family, with the insider also claiming that Meghan is worried that the 40-year-old could be transported back to his former life.
"The thought of him cozying up to his family again has struck a note of panic," the insider told the outlet.
"She's furious at Kate's meddling and feels as though she's trying to coax Harry away from her and get him back into their fold as a kind of revenge."
The revelation comes after William name-dropped his estranged brother in a new documentary – a move Kate is said to have encouraged.
Is Meghan Markle afraid Prince Harry will turn his back on her?
"Kate was very much behind William's olive branch and has spent more time recently encouraging him to do more in her bid to heal their rift," the royal informant dished.
"Kate's desperate for them to make up and feels the feud has gone on for far too long. She's been doing whatever she can to not only make William see that, but also to persuade him to open up the lines of communication again with his brother and try to heal the wounds."
While Kate is acting as a mediator between the brothers, Meghan is reportedly unhappy with her sister-in-law's tactics.
The former actor is said to be desperate to dissuade Harry, insisting that his family will use this against him and try to play them off against each other.
"She's understandably worried about how this will pan out and, while she's always been able to convince Harry of what's best for them and their family, she's not sure how much longer she'll be able to influence over him," the tipster added.
Her biggest fear continues to be that it could come to the point where Harry has to choose between his family and her.
Cover photo: OLI SCARFF / AFP