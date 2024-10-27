Prince William recalls special moment with Harry in rare comment amid royal rift

London, UK - Prince William has seldom made public statements about Prince Harry amid the apparent royal family rift. But now, the eldest son of King Charles has made a rare comment about his brother.

In a new documentary, Prince William (r.) has made a rare comment about his younger brother, Prince Harry, amid the British royal family rift. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP

In the upcoming two-part documentary titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the heir to the British throne recalled a special moment from his childhood.

As reported by Page Six, William revealed that his interest in charity work began when his mother, the late Princess Diana, took him and Harry to The Passage – a British charity that supports people who are or are at risk of becoming homeless.

"My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10," he said. "I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect."

"My mother went about her usual, making everyone feel relaxed, having a laugh, and joking with everyone," William continued. "I remember at the time kind of thinking, 'Well, if everyone doesn't have a home, they're all going to be really sad.' But it was incredible how happy an environment it was."

He added that the experience helped him understand the drastically different life experiences people have, adding, "You know, when you're quite small, you just think life is what you see in front of you, and you don't really have concept to look elsewhere.

"It's when you meet people, as I did then, who put a different perspective in your head and say, 'Well, I was living on the street last night,' and you're like, 'Woah.' I remember that happening."