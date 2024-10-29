Is Prince William reconciling with Harry after documentary comments?

London, UK - Are Prince Harry and Prince William ready to reconcile? According to one royal expert, a reunion is still a ways away for the estranged brothers.

Are Prince Harry (r.) and Prince William ready to reconcile? According to one royal expert, a reunion is still a ways away for the estranged brothers. © Collage: Hollie Adams / POOL / AFP & Craig Barritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the upcoming documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the heir to the British throne spoke publicly about his brother for the first time in six years.

On Monday, royal author and journalist Mr. Dampier told The Sun that the late Princess Diana would be "devastated" that Harry did not support his brother on this important project.

After all, it was always important to the princess to show her sons that not everyone has lives as privileged as theirs.

"She was determined to show them that not everybody lived in palaces, and not everybody was born with a silver spoon in their mouth," Dampier said.

"Diana let them sleep rough overnight when they were younger, to show them what it was actually like."

But even though Harry wasn't involved in the documentary, William's decision to name-drop him might be an "olive branch" to his estranged brother.