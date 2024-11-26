Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spend time separately with more solo events

Montecito, California - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are increasingly going their separate ways as the Duchess of Sussex announces plans to host more solo events.

Just last month, Meghan hosted a Thanksgiving dinner – without her husband.

As Page Six reported on Monday, the festive event, which was organized through the royal couple's Archewell Foundation, focused on an initiative aimed at providing a safe space for Afghan women who have fled to the US.

During the dinner, Meghan expressed her "deep appreciation" for the participants and praised their openness to share personal stories and experiences.

The couple's website said that Meghan was looking forward to further meetings to strengthen the connections they had made.

"Through her work with The Archewell Foundation, The Duchess remains committed to uplifting women and fostering community through shared experiences, reinforcing the importance of unity and support during challenging times," a statement read.

The dinner was just one of several events that Meghan and Harry have attended separately as of late.

Earlier this month, the Suits star was spotted out dancing with friends, while in October, she walked the red carpet of a children's hospital gala alone.