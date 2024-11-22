Prince Harry sets up Christmas charity event – without Meghan Markle

Montecito, California - Prince Harry is said to be planning a special Christmas event – but without his wife, Meghan Markle .

Prince Harry is said to be planning a special Christmas event with the charitable organization Scotty's Little Soldiers. © Ethan Cairns / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The former British royal is once again taking on a solo commitment, as he will be active in his role as an ambassador for the charitable organization Scotty's Little Soldiers.



As Express reported on Thursday, the 40-year-old will make a video call this year to the children whose parents died during their military service.

In the call, Harry hopes to show the brave children how a real-life prince celebrates the holidays!

The Duke of Sussex's Christmas call is scheduled for Tuesday, December 10.

"Prince Harry would like to jump on a call with as many of our members as possible to wish them all a Merry Christmas," Scotty's Little Soldiers said in an email obtained by the outlet.



"He appreciates that the festive season can be hard for our members and wants them to know he is thinking of them."