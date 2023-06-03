Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the brink of divorce?

Montecito, California - Rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's marriage is on the rocks are making the rounds after reports claim the Duke of Sussex is seeking refuge from his wife in a private hotel room.

British author Lady Colin Campbell recently alleged to GB News that Harry has reached out to divorce lawyers, signaling some serious trouble for the couple.

According to the royal expert, Harry and Meghan's united public image is only a façade maintained in order to be able to earn money from it through ventures like the Netflix series Harry & Meghan and the Duke's memoir Spare.

Harry and Meghan turned their backs on the UK after stepping down from their roles as working royals in 2020 and built a new life in California.



However, turning away from the royal family is said to be part of their marital problems, according to journalist Megyn Kelly.

"All they've done for five years is complain and moan and see themselves as downtrodden victims," Kelly claimed on Sky News. "That doesn't tend to spur a lot of feelings of love and happiness and close bonding."