Ex-royal press secretary says Prince Harry "has completely changed"

London, UK - Prince Harry was once the "darling" of the British media, so the nation was all the more surprised when the Duke of Sussex and his family stepped down from royal duties four years ago. Now, the former press secretary for the royal family has shared a telling message about the youngest son of King Charles III.

Having worked for them as press secretary until 2013, Ailsa Anderson knew the British royal family very well, as reported by Times Radio.

In an interview with the station, Anderson was asked if she was surprised at the path Harry has taken, and the answer was a resounding yes!

"The Harry I knew – and I left before he got married, so 2013 – was the media's darling," she revealed.

"He could not put a foot wrong. He was a war hero, he served, he was committed, he had the Invictus Games," she continued.

In her private life, she remembers him as charming, funny, and interesting. Anderson is particularly sad that the once-close bond between Harry and his older brother, William, as well as Kate Middleton, has since broken down.

She added that it was a painful loss when the royal family broke up due to Harry's exit.

