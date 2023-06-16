Harry and Meghan's Spotify deal gets the axe after podcast cancelation

Santa Barbara, California - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's deal with Spotify has ended after the podcast Meghan hosted was not renewed for a second season.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are parting ways with Spotify after the streaming service decided not to renew the Archetypes podcast. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The parting of the ways was confirmed by a statement from Archewell Audio, the couple's content creation label, and Spotify.



Meghan hosted Archetypes, which ran for 12 episodes from August 2022, chatting to celebrities, historians, and experts about the history of stereotypes levelled against women.

Tennis legend Serena Williams, singer Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, and actors Mindy Kaling and Constance Wu were among the guests.

The joint statement from Archwell and Spotify said: "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."