Prince Harry accused of "bullying" and involvement in "cover-up" by charity chair
London, UK - A bitter boardroom fight at an African charity Prince Harry founded and then quit escalated Sunday after its chairperson accused the prince of "bullying" and being involved in a "cover-up."
Earlier this week, Harry and Lesotho's Prince Seeiso announced their departure from the Sentebale charity they founded in 2006 following a "devastating" dispute between trustees and board chair Sophie Chandauka.
Relations with Chandauka, who was appointed in 2023, "broke down beyond repair," they said in a joint statement on Tuesday, prompting trustees to leave and demand that Chandauka resign.
In the latest allegations, Chandauka accused Harry, who founded the charity in memory of his mother Princess Diana, of trying to force her out through "bullying [and] harassment" in an interview with Sky News.
Prince Harry did not give Sky News a formal response to the allegations, but some former trustees have questioned the veracity of the claims.
According to Chandauka, there was a culture of "silence" at the organization, with board members reluctant to speak out against the Duke of Sussex, whom she accused of "belligerence" in board meetings and beyond.
In one example, Chandauka criticized Harry for his decision to bring a Netflix camera crew to the charity's polo fundraiser last year, as well as an unplanned appearance by his wife Meghan at the event.
Following critical media coverage of the fundraiser, she claimed Harry "asked me to issue some sort of a statement in support of the Duchess [of Sussex.]"
She alleged the request to back Meghan was a push by the "Sussex PR machine" that "supports Prince Harry's efforts."
Former trustee Kelello Lerotholi told Sky News he did not recognize the allegations of boardroom rifts and discontent.
A source close to the trustees told the BBC they "fully expected this publicity stunt" after they left the board.
Sophie Chandauka slams Prince Harry for alleged involvement in months-long "harassment"
Harry founded the charity in honor of his mother with Seeiso to help young people with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and later Botswana.
"What's transpired is unthinkable. We are in shock that we have to do this, but we have a continued responsibility to Sentebale's beneficiaries," the co-founders said in their resignation.
According to Chandauka, relations broke down after she complained about "the harassment and the misogyny" in the organization including by individuals on the board.
Harry was not one of the individuals, and they had a "great relationship" before she made the allegations, according to the Zimbabwe-born lawyer.
But she said that after she spoke out, Harry "interfered in the investigation."
"So it's a cover-up, and the prince is involved," Chandauka said, claiming that after that point, the prince wanted her out.
"What Prince Harry wanted to do was to eject me and this went on for months. It went on for months through bullying, harassment," she said.
Chandauka said she had reported trustees to the UK's Charity Commission regulator and taken her case to the High Court in London.
Harry and Seeiso said Chandauka had "sued the charity" to remain in her position after trustees asked her to step down, adding that they would also share their concerns with the Charity Commission.
Cover photo: Ethan Cairns / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP