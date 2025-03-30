Prince Harry accused of "bullying" and involvement in "cover-up" by charity chair

London, UK - A bitter boardroom fight at an African charity Prince Harry founded and then quit escalated Sunday after its chairperson accused the prince of "bullying" and being involved in a "cover-up."

Earlier this week, Harry and Lesotho's Prince Seeiso announced their departure from the Sentebale charity they founded in 2006 following a "devastating" dispute between trustees and board chair Sophie Chandauka.

Relations with Chandauka, who was appointed in 2023, "broke down beyond repair," they said in a joint statement on Tuesday, prompting trustees to leave and demand that Chandauka resign.

In the latest allegations, Chandauka accused Harry, who founded the charity in memory of his mother Princess Diana, of trying to force her out through "bullying [and] harassment" in an interview with Sky News.

Prince Harry did not give Sky News a formal response to the allegations, but some former trustees have questioned the veracity of the claims.

According to Chandauka, there was a culture of "silence" at the organization, with board members reluctant to speak out against the Duke of Sussex, whom she accused of "belligerence" in board meetings and beyond.

In one example, Chandauka criticized Harry for his decision to bring a Netflix camera crew to the charity's polo fundraiser last year, as well as an unplanned appearance by his wife Meghan at the event.

Following critical media coverage of the fundraiser, she claimed Harry "asked me to issue some sort of a statement in support of the Duchess [of Sussex.]"

She alleged the request to back Meghan was a push by the "Sussex PR machine" that "supports Prince Harry's efforts."

Former trustee Kelello Lerotholi told Sky News he did not recognize the allegations of boardroom rifts and discontent.

A source close to the trustees told the BBC they "fully expected this publicity stunt" after they left the board.