Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrap up Nigeria tour in Lagos

Lagos, Nigeria - Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle , wrapped up their three-day visit to Nigeria on Sunday, arriving in the country's economic capital, Lagos, during a trip to promote his Invictus Games for wounded military veterans.

The Duke of Sussex arrived with his wife on Friday in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, where they visited a school event on mental health, in a trip that also saw the prince meet wounded Nigerian soldiers in the country's northwest.

On day three of the visit, Prince Harry and Meghan took part in a basketball event with the Giants of Africa Foundation in Lagos, an organization that helps youth through engagement in the sport.

The prince practiced dribbling basketballs with children at the exhibition event for the foundation, which is run by former NBA player Masai Ujiri.

"The power of sports can change lives, it brings people together and creates community, and there are no barriers, which is the most important thing," the prince said.

Harry, a former army captain who flew helicopters in Afghanistan, founded the Invictus Games 10 years ago to help bring wounded veterans into sporting events to aid with their recuperation.

The couple later met with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and were also set to take part in a Lagos fundraiser.

"He has seen a lot and is still soaking in a whole lot," the governor said of the prince's experience of Nigeria.