King Charles is heading to North America – but will he visit Prince Harry?

Montecito, California - The rift between Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, seems deeper than ever, but is there hope for reconciliation after all? The monarch is preparing to embark on a trip to North America, which will bring him very close to his estranged son.

The rift between Prince Harry (r.) and his father, King Charles, seems deeper than ever, but is there hope for reconciliation after all? © DAVID ROSE / POOL / AFP

Together with his wife Camilla, Charles is expected in the Canadian capital of Ottawa in a few days' time.

As People reports, he is set to give a speech at the opening of the Canadian Parliament.

The royal couple is only expected to spend two days in North America, which will hardly be enough to set up a meeting with Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, at their home in Los Angeles, California.

Despite the strained relationship, the 40-year-old prince expressed his desire to reconcile with his father a few weeks ago, as he does not know how much time Charles has left due to his cancer diagnosis.

"Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has," Harry said.