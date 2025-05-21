King Charles is heading to North America – but will he visit Prince Harry?
Montecito, California - The rift between Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, seems deeper than ever, but is there hope for reconciliation after all? The monarch is preparing to embark on a trip to North America, which will bring him very close to his estranged son.
Together with his wife Camilla, Charles is expected in the Canadian capital of Ottawa in a few days' time.
As People reports, he is set to give a speech at the opening of the Canadian Parliament.
The royal couple is only expected to spend two days in North America, which will hardly be enough to set up a meeting with Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, at their home in Los Angeles, California.
Despite the strained relationship, the 40-year-old prince expressed his desire to reconcile with his father a few weeks ago, as he does not know how much time Charles has left due to his cancer diagnosis.
"Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has," Harry said.
But the Duke of Sussex, who recently lost his bid to regain his police protection in the UK, continued on to explain that the legal drama over his security means his father is no longer speaking to him.
Cover photo: DAVID ROSE / POOL / AFP