Prince Harry dragged into Diddy's sex trafficking case court documents

Los Angeles, California - Prince Harry was name-dropped in a lawsuit against rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, but the ex-royal has not been accused of any crimes .

Prince Harry (c.) was named in court documents related to sex trafficking charges against rapper Diddy (r.), but the ex-royal has not been accused of any wrongdoing. © CARL DE SOUZA / POOL / AFP

On Monday, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) raided Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami amid allegations of human trafficking and sexual assault.

The 54-year-old rapper has been hit with a flood of accusations, including one lawsuit from his former producer, Rodney Jones.

In court documents associated with the suit, Prince Harry was named as one of the many influential figures to attend Diddy's parties.

"Affiliation with, and or sponsorship of Mr. Combs' sex-trafficking parties garnered legitimacy and access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians, and international dignitaries like British royal, Prince Harry," the documents said, per the Daily Beast.

Both the Duke of Sussex and his older brother, Prince William, were seen partying with the disgraced musician in the early 2000s, though the Prince of Wales wasn't named.

The inclusion of Harry's name does not imply any wrongdoing; instead, it serves to highlight how Diddy likely used big names to entince participation in the alleged crimes.