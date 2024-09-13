Prince Harry gushes with excitement over major life milestone

Montecito, California - Prince Harry , the Duke of Sussex, has said, "Bring on the next decade," as he turns his back on a turbulent period that rocked the royal family.

Harry is "excited" about celebrating his 40th birthday on Sunday, and in comments released to the BBC he said fatherhood had given him a renewed sense of purpose to make “this world a better place”.



The past 10 years have been a period of upheaval for Harry and his wife Meghan who, after struggling behind the scenes with royal life, stepped down as working royals and moved to America for financial and personal freedom.

The couple appear content with their lives in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California where they have established a new life for themselves and their children Archie (5) and Lilibet (3.)

But the duke remains estranged from his brother the Prince of Wales, highlighted by the siblings reportedly not talking when they both attended a family funeral last month – despite prior reports that Harry would not be in attendance.

"I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40," Harry told the BBC.

"Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work," he continued.

“Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place.

"Bring on the next decade."