Princess Kate sends message to well-wishers after release of first pic since surgery!

London, UK - Kensington Palace released the first official photo of Princess Kate on social media on Sunday, nearly two months after the royal had abdominal surgery, during which she has stayed out of the public eye.

The first photos of Princess Kate (c.) since her abdominal surgery were published on X Sunday. © Screenshot/X/@KensingtonRoyal

The 42-year-old princess, whose husband Prince William is heir to the British throne, has been recovering mainly at their home in Windsor, west of London, since leaving hospital on January 29.



The photo shows the Princess of Wales sitting on a garden chair, dressed in jeans, a sweater and a dark jacket, smiling, surrounded by her three laughing children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," read a message accompanying the photo on X.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day," said the message, which was signed "C" for Catherine.

In a statement, the palace clarified that the photo was taken "in Windsor earlier this week" by Prince William.