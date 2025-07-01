NASA joins forces with Netflix for stellar livestream deal

Washington DC - Streaming giant Netflix said Monday it will soon allow viewers to binge rocket launches and spacewalks through a partnership with the US space agency NASA .

This screengrab image from NASA's live broadcast shows the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule Endurance carrying the Crew-10 mission lifting off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 14, 2025. © NASA TV / AFP

"Whether you're a die-hard space nerd or someone who just really, really enjoys seeing Earth glow from 250 miles up, the countdown has officially begun," Netflix said in a blog post announcing the new NASA+ feed.

Programming will include "jaw-dropping Earth views from the International Space Station (ISS), astronaut spacewalks that make your palms sweat" and rocket launch livestreams, according to Netflix.

NASA said its partnership with the entertainment company, which reported over 300 million subscribers in December, aims to "bring space a little closer to home."

"Our Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience," wrote Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+.

The stream is committed to "inspiring new generations – right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone," she added.

NASA+ programming will remain free of charge for viewers on the NASA.gov website and the agency's mobile app.