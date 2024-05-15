Netflix secures major NFL deal as streaming continues sports takeover

Los Gatos, California - Netflix will broadcast two NFL games next season for the first time in a landmark move that comes as the streaming giant bolsters its portfolio of sports-based programming, the network and the NFL announced on Wednesday.

Netflix will broadcast two NFL games next season for the first time in a landmark move. © Collage: IMAGO / Silas Stein & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

The NFL said Netflix will screen the league's two prestigious Christmas Day games in 2024 and would also air at least one game at the same time in the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

"Last year, we decided to take a big bet on live – tapping into massive fandoms across comedy, reality TV, sports, and more," Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria said in a statement.

"There are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts. We're so excited that the NFL's Christmas Day games will be only on Netflix."

Multiple sports, notably Formula One, tennis, golf, and rugby union, have been spotlighted by fly-on-the-wall style series shown on Netflix.

However, the streaming network has offered only limited live sports events coverage, with one-off exhibition events in tennis and golf and the upcoming July 20 heavyweight boxing bout between Mike Tyson and YouTuber Jake Paul.

Netflix also aired the successful NFL reality series Quarterback, and will follow that up this year with Receiver, which follows the fortunes of five star NFL pass-catchers.

The NFL, meanwhile, has increasingly sought to broaden its reach through streaming networks and already airs games on Amazon as well as NBC's streaming platform Peacock.