Netflix shutters DVD-by-mail service with one last mystery shipment

Netflix has a mystery gift for its most loyal subscribers as it officially shutters its DVD-by-mail service this fall.

Netflix is ending its DVD-by-mail service, but not without one last final surprise for longtime customers (stock image). © 123rf/karenr

The company, now primarily known as a streaming powerhouse, will give longtime US customers a "finale" surprise – consisting of up to 10 extra discs, selected from a curated queue, that will be shipped on September 29.



"Let’s have some fun for our finale!" Netflix wrote in an email to customers on Thursday, which was later shared on X, formerly Twitter. “You won’t know if any extra envelopes are headed your way until they arrive in your mailbox!”

Eligible customers must opt in to activate the promotion, which is subject to "limited quantity while supplies last." The company will accept returns of the DVDs until October 27, 2023.

In April, Netflix announced the end of its DVD-by-mail business model after 25 years. Since 1998, more than 5 billion DVD and Blu-ray rentals have reportedly been mailed out to subscribers across the US.

Despite the company shifting its focus to streaming and producing original content, some hardcore cinephiles remained loyal subscribers because Netflix offered DVDs of films that were not available to stream.