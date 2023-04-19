Netflix ends longstanding service as crackdown on password sharing begins

Los Gatos, California - Netflix said it is shutting down its decades-old service that mailed DVDs directly to customers, as the streaming giant prepares to roll out its plan to crack down on subscribers sharing their passwords.

The announcements came as Netflix reported on Tuesday that it added 1.75 million subscribers in the first quarter, bringing the global total to 232.5 million, which is weaker than expected amid mixed financial results.

Netflix said it was discontinuing its DVD-by-mail rental service after 25 years. Shipping by post was the original business model of the company, which was founded in 1997.

But in the streaming age sending physical DVDs to people is a relic of a bygone era. Netflix justified the shuttering of the service by citing the dwindling number of users.

"DVD paved the way for streaming, ensuring that so much of what we

started will continue long into the future," Netflix's letter to shareholders said.