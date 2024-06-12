Will Zendaya still return for Euphoria season 3 amid production issues?

Los Angeles, California - As the future of Euphoria remains unclear, HBO execs have shed light on whether fans can expect to see Zendaya and the rest of the TV show's A-list leads return for season 3 – should it ever happen.

Zendaya (r.) is expected to return for Euphoria season 3, but the TV show's plans continue to appear in disarray as production continues to be delayed. © Collage: IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection & JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

The third season of HBO's acclaimed teen drama has been wrought with production issues, resulting in repeated delays to the point at which it is now postponed indefinitely.

Still, network executives are confident the show will make a return, as confirmed to Variety on Tuesday.

HBO CEO Casey Bloys reiterated that creator Sam Levinson is still "working" on the next season and admitted, "There's been a lot of back and forth."

"One of the issues I think that Sam is thinking about is that he doesn't want to have it in high school anymore. That's where it was set and what made sense then," he explained. "So when you take it out of that, there's a lot of back and forth about where to set it and how far in the future to set it and all that stuff."

Such a time jump makes sense, considering every leading cast member is over the age of 25 at this point, and, as Bloys announced, "the same core cast" – namely Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer – is set to reprise their roles.