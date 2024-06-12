Will Zendaya still return for Euphoria season 3 amid production issues?
Los Angeles, California - As the future of Euphoria remains unclear, HBO execs have shed light on whether fans can expect to see Zendaya and the rest of the TV show's A-list leads return for season 3 – should it ever happen.
The third season of HBO's acclaimed teen drama has been wrought with production issues, resulting in repeated delays to the point at which it is now postponed indefinitely.
Still, network executives are confident the show will make a return, as confirmed to Variety on Tuesday.
HBO CEO Casey Bloys reiterated that creator Sam Levinson is still "working" on the next season and admitted, "There's been a lot of back and forth."
"One of the issues I think that Sam is thinking about is that he doesn't want to have it in high school anymore. That's where it was set and what made sense then," he explained. "So when you take it out of that, there's a lot of back and forth about where to set it and how far in the future to set it and all that stuff."
Such a time jump makes sense, considering every leading cast member is over the age of 25 at this point, and, as Bloys announced, "the same core cast" – namely Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer – is set to reprise their roles.
When will Euphoria season 3 premiere?
The reported plans for Euphoria season 3 have been a bit all over the place as Levinson looks to reinvent the hit series.
Earlier this year, it was revealed that Zendaya had even pitched an idea where her character, Rue, would become a surrogate, while Levinson had toyed with the idea of making her a "private detective."
The ideas were nixed by the network, leading to more rewrites of the scripts and further delays.
Along with the production issues, Euphoria was also impacted by last year's Hollywood strikes and the tragic death of cast member Angus Cloud, who rose to fame as Fez on the series.
The most recent reports claimed that while HBO has not set a date to restart production, the network was said to be sharing an update with the cast and crew this fall.
