Trevor Noah gears up for Grammys number four – and could make history: "I'm excited!"

Los Angeles, California - Fourth time's a charm! Trevor Noah is back as the host for music 's biggest night, the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Trevor Noah will return as the host of the 2024 Grammys. © IMAGO / Future Image

He's back!

The 41-year-old Emmy-winning comedian and TV personality has been confirmed to be the MC for the upcoming 66th annual Grammys.



Not only will this be Noah's fourth time hosting the annual ceremony, but his third comedy special, I Wish You Would, has been nominated for best comedy album at the event.

"I'm hosting the Grammys," he dished on his new What Now? With Trevor Noah podcast on Thursday. "I'm excited about that."

"It's a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it's happening."

Noah will also serve as a producer on this year's show.

If the former The Daily Show host does win, he'll be the second Grammys host ever to win an award on the same night as hosting, the first being the late Kenny Rogers.

Last month, the Grammys dropped its list of 2024 nominees, which included Taylor Swift, SZA, Rihanna, and Billie Eilish.