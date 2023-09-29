Bachelor in Paradise: Vibes are off the charts as tensions heat up in Week 1

Bachelor in Paradise is back for season 9, and this season's islanders are quickly heating up tensions as a love triangle swiftly emerges.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise has arrived, and the island drama is heating up quickly!

Olivia Lewis (l.) has already emerged as the season's villain after a love triangle quickly formed in the premiere episode of Bachelor in Paradise season 9.
Olivia Lewis (l.) has already emerged as the season's villain after a love triangle quickly formed in the premiere episode of Bachelor in Paradise season 9.  © Collage: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Just another day in paradise!

Bachelor Nation got some serious whiplash after closing out Gerry Turner's opening night on The Golden Bachelor and swiftly heading to the hot mess that is Bachelor in Paradise.

Rachel Recchia was the first to arrive at Playa Escondida, just the second Bachelorette in franchise history to hit the beach after leading a season.

The majority of the rest of the group comes from Zach's recent season of The Bachelor and Charity's recent season of The Bachelorette, which leads to some quick drama as previous tension between the contestants re-emerges.

Aaron Bryant immediately complains about Brayden Bowers, everyone is annoyed by Kat Izzo, and so on and so forth.

First to heat things up is Olivia Lewis, who promptly pairs off with Will Urena and proceeds to ask him if he would suck her toes. Despite that horrifying start, the duo shares a kiss, establishing the first connection of the season.

Host Jesse Palmer reveals that the men will hand out the roses this week, leaving the women to scramble for a potential suitor. Kylee Russell decides to shoot her shot with Will, and Olivia subsequently spirals over Will's "betrayal" as he goes on a date with Kylee. Still, Will reassures Olivia that she's his top choice.

But the trio's love triangle proves inescapable as the rest of the islanders find their own matches before the rose ceremony.

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 kicks off with a heated love triangle

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 premiered on September 28.
Bachelor in Paradise season 9 premiered on September 28.  © ABC/Craig Sjodin

Elsewhere on the beach, the first round of couples split off with Sean McLaughlin and Rachel, Jess Girod and Blake Moynes, Aaron B. and Mercedes Northup, and Aaron Schwartzman and Sam Jeffries.

Somehow, Olivia is still irate about Will's date with Kylee and accuses Kylee of using Will for a rose until Aven Jones arrives, who promptly shows up with a date card to seal the premiere's cliffhanger ending.

So, we've got Olivia quickly slotted into the villain role, with most of Bachelor Nation rooting against her.

"Olivia… mama… y'all haven't even been here long enough to untuck the covers to your bunkbed… RELAX," one fan wrote.

Fans will find out what troubles Aven's arrival will spell when Bachelor in Paradise returns next Thursday, October 5 at 9 PM ET on ABC.

