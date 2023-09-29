Bachelor in Paradise: Vibes are off the charts as tensions heat up in Week 1

Los Angeles, California - Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise has arrived, and the island drama is heating up quickly!

Olivia Lewis (l.) has already emerged as the season's villain after a love triangle quickly formed in the premiere episode of Bachelor in Paradise season 9. © Collage: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Just another day in paradise!

Bachelor Nation got some serious whiplash after closing out Gerry Turner's opening night on The Golden Bachelor and swiftly heading to the hot mess that is Bachelor in Paradise.

Rachel Recchia was the first to arrive at Playa Escondida, just the second Bachelorette in franchise history to hit the beach after leading a season.

The majority of the rest of the group comes from Zach's recent season of The Bachelor and Charity's recent season of The Bachelorette, which leads to some quick drama as previous tension between the contestants re-emerges.

Aaron Bryant immediately complains about Brayden Bowers, everyone is annoyed by Kat Izzo, and so on and so forth.

First to heat things up is Olivia Lewis, who promptly pairs off with Will Urena and proceeds to ask him if he would suck her toes. Despite that horrifying start, the duo shares a kiss, establishing the first connection of the season.

Host Jesse Palmer reveals that the men will hand out the roses this week, leaving the women to scramble for a potential suitor. Kylee Russell decides to shoot her shot with Will, and Olivia subsequently spirals over Will's "betrayal" as he goes on a date with Kylee. Still, Will reassures Olivia that she's his top choice.

But the trio's love triangle proves inescapable as the rest of the islanders find their own matches before the rose ceremony.