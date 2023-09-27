How to watch The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Season 9

Los Angeles, California - Bachelor Nation, rejoice! The franchise is back with its first-ever Thursday double-feature as The Golden Bachelor makes his debut and Bachelor in Paradise kicks off its ninth season.

The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise both kick off new seasons on September 28. © Collage: Courtesy of ABC

Thursdays are the new Mondays as the hit reality franchises begin two exciting new seasons on Thursday, September 28.

First, at 8 PM ET, is The Golden Bachelor, a new venture for the franchise that follows 72-year-old Gerry Turner's quest for love after losing his wife of 43 years in 2017.

Among the 22 women, all between the ages of 60 and 75, vying for his heart is Patty James, the mother of former Bachelor Matt James.

The hour-long premiere will be followed immediately by the season 9 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise at 9 PM ET, which will run until 11 PM.

Heading to the island for the newest season are several familiar faces from Charity Lawson's recent run on The Bachelorette, including Brayden Bowers and Aaron Bryant. Among the female contests are former season lead Rachel Recchia and numerous contestants from Zach Shallcross' time as the Bachelor, including Brooklyn Willie, Cat Wong, and Greer Blitzer.

If you're not able to catch the premieres live, both series will offer streaming options for next-day viewing.