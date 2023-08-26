Bachelor in Paradise season 9 cast revealed: Villains, leads, and roses, oh my!

Los Angeles, California - The complete cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 9 has finally been revealed as fan-favorites (and not-so-favorites) gear up to mingle on the beaches of paradise.

Rachel Recchia and Brayden Bowers are among the day 1 arrivals on Bachelor in Paradise season 9. © Collage: ABC/Craig Sjodin

It's almost paradise!

The contestants on the reality show's ninth season have been unveiled, confirming the return of familiar faces from the most recent seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Fresh off of Charity Lawson's season of the latter is everyone's (least) favorite Don Juan, Brayden Bowers. Joining him from season 20 are Aaron Bryant, Aaron Schwartzman, Sean McLaughlin, and Peter Cappio.

Rounding out the men hitting the beach are Blake Moynes from seasons 16 and 17 of The Bachelorette and Will Urena from season 18.

The vast majority of women looking for love once again are contestants from The Bachelor season 27, led by Zach Shallcross, including: