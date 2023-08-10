Big Brother contestant kicked off show after using racial slur
Los Angeles, California - Big Brother season 25 contestant Luke Valentine has officially been removed from the TV show after he was caught on live video shamelessly using the N-word.
In a clip taken during a live stream on Tuesday night, Valentine is heard telling a story to three other contestants while in a bedroom of the Big Brother house.
"We were in the f***ing cheese room, n***a-" he says before stopping, clearly embarrassed for having used the word.
He tried to correct himself by saying "dude" instead, but two of the contestants that he was facing when he said it, who were both white, exited the room seemingly in disgust.
Jared, a Black contestant who was in bed across the room at the time, laughed and poked fun at Valentine.
"He got more mad about that than you," Luke said of one of the contestants that left the room, adding it was just "a little slip of the tongue."
Jared then said, "I don't give a f**k," to which Valentine responded, "Well, I'm in trouble now...I've been in worse trouble."
CBS says Luke Valentine breached the show's "code of conduct"
According to CBS News, the network and producers said Valentine was removed from the show as he "violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct, and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur."
His removal will also be addressed in Thursday night's episode of the reality series.
Andy Herren, the winner of Big Brother season 15, said in an X post that CBS "did the right thing instead of covering it up."
Cover photo: SONJA FLEMMING / CBS