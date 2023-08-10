Big Brother contestant kicked off show after using racial slur

Los Angeles, California - Big Brother season 25 contestant Luke Valentine has officially been removed from the TV show after he was caught on live video shamelessly using the N-word.

Luke Valentine, a contestant on the CBS show Big Brother, was removed after he was caught using a racial slur during a livestream of the show. © SONJA FLEMMING / CBS

In a clip taken during a live stream on Tuesday night, Valentine is heard telling a story to three other contestants while in a bedroom of the Big Brother house.

"We were in the f***ing cheese room, n***a-" he says before stopping, clearly embarrassed for having used the word.

He tried to correct himself by saying "dude" instead, but two of the contestants that he was facing when he said it, who were both white, exited the room seemingly in disgust.

Jared, a Black contestant who was in bed across the room at the time, laughed and poked fun at Valentine.

"He got more mad about that than you," Luke said of one of the contestants that left the room, adding it was just "a little slip of the tongue."

Jared then said, "I don't give a f**k," to which Valentine responded, "Well, I'm in trouble now...I've been in worse trouble."