Cierra Ortega breaks silence on her shock exit from Love Island USA

Los Angeles, California - Love Island USA star Cierra Ortega has broken her silence after she abruptly exited the hit reality TV show this week.

The 25-year-old took to her Instagram on Wednesday to address her shock departure, which was blamed on a "personal situation" by the show.

But Cierra addressed what many fans assumed to be the real reason behind it – resurfaced social media posts in which she had used a racial slur – in a new apology video.

"While I was in the Villa, there were some posts that resurfaced from my past where I was very naively using an incredibly offensive and derogatory term," she said.

"And before I get into the details, I want to first start by addressing not just anyone that I have hurt or deeply offended, but most importantly, the entire Asian community. I am deeply, truly, honestly, so sorry."

In one of the alleged posts, reportedly shared in 2023, Cierra used a slur considered offensive towards Asian people to describe how her eyes look when she smiles.

"I had no ill intention when I was using it, but that's absolutely no excuse because intent doesn't excuse ignorance," she said in the video. "It just doesn't."

The reality star clarified that she did not want the post to be an "apology" but rather an "accountability video," pleading with fans to allow her to grow and do better in the future.

While she said she "completely agrees" with the show's decision to remove her, she also called out the vitriolic hate that has come her way amid the scandal.