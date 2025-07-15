2025 Emmy nominations: Severance dominates as The White Lotus holds strong

Los Angeles, California - Apple TV+'s dark sci-fi office drama Severance on Tuesday led the contenders for the Emmy Awards, television 's version of the Oscars, with a whopping 27 nominations.

Severance (r.) and The White Lotus are among the most-nominated shows at the 2025 Emmy Awards. © Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & Cinema Publishers Collection

The Penguin, HBO Max's Batman villain spinoff series, came in second with 24. HBO Max's The White Lotus and Apple's The Studio tied for third with 23 nominations each.

Hacks topped the comedy series nominations with 14, with The Bear close behind at 13.

The announcement from the Television Academy was the official start of the race to the 77th Emmy Awards, set for September 14 in Los Angeles.

After last year's record-breaking 18 Emmy Awards for Japan-set historical epic Shogun, this year's drama competition looks to be more nuanced.

Severance, in which employees of biotech company Lumon have their memories surgically separated between their "innie" work lives and their "outie" personal lives, is clearly the early favorite, with star Adam Scott a nominee for best actor.

But he will compete with ER" veteran Noah Wyle, who leads The Pitt – HBO Max's take on the travails of a Pittsburgh emergency room team during one 15-hour shift, covered effectively in real time.

"It's ER on steroids!" Deadline awards expert Pete Hammond told AFP of the show, which earned 13 nods.

Those two shows will battle for best drama honors with Disney+'s Star Wars offshoot Andor, Netflix's The Diplomat, HBO's apocalyptic video game adaptation The Last of Us, Hulu political thriller Paradise, Apple's spy drama Slow Horses, and HBO's The White Lotus.

Scott and Wyle have stiff competition for best actor: Oscar winner Gary Oldman in Slow Horses, Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), and Sterling K. Brown (Paradise).

The Penguin is competing for best limited series honors against Dying for Sex (FX) and three Netflix efforts: buzzy teen murder saga Adolescence, Black Mirror, and true-crime saga Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.