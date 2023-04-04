Is a Harry Potter reboot in the works?

Los Angeles, California - Just 12 years after the release of the eighth Harry Potter movie, Warner Bros. is said to be working on a new TV series based on the books, in coordination with J.K. Rowling.

Author J.K. Rowling is said to be involved in the Harry Potter reboot for HBO Max. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Tolga Akmen / AFP

From 2001 to 2011, the Harry Potter films amassed almost $8 billion collectively at the box office, making them among the most successful film series of all time.

Now, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is returning to the Wizarding World with a new adaptation for the in-house streaming service HBO Max, according to Bloomberg.

The series will reportedly not be a spin-off like Fantastic Beasts, but instead a separate season will be dedicated to each of Rowling's Harry Potter novels.

This idea is to allow more space for the story in the books, some of which are quite thick, which would let the viewer get to know the characters in more depth than is possible in the films.

Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav and HBO CEO Casey Bloys are still working on a deal with Rowling. If it goes through, there may be up to seven Harry Potter seasons.