Is a Harry Potter reboot in the works?
Los Angeles, California - Just 12 years after the release of the eighth Harry Potter movie, Warner Bros. is said to be working on a new TV series based on the books, in coordination with J.K. Rowling.
From 2001 to 2011, the Harry Potter films amassed almost $8 billion collectively at the box office, making them among the most successful film series of all time.
Now, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is returning to the Wizarding World with a new adaptation for the in-house streaming service HBO Max, according to Bloomberg.
The series will reportedly not be a spin-off like Fantastic Beasts, but instead a separate season will be dedicated to each of Rowling's Harry Potter novels.
This idea is to allow more space for the story in the books, some of which are quite thick, which would let the viewer get to know the characters in more depth than is possible in the films.
Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav and HBO CEO Casey Bloys are still working on a deal with Rowling. If it goes through, there may be up to seven Harry Potter seasons.
Not every Harry Potter fan will be thrilled by the news
But the news certainly doesn't have everyone feeling like they've just been given a Cheering Charm.
For one thing, Rowling, who is said to be involved in the show, has fallen out of favor with many fans due to her relentless and hateful comments about transgender people.
Others are wondering why a reboot is in order when the final film was released just over a decade ago.
Further details about the series – such as when it might be released or who will play Harry, Ron, and Hermione – are not yet known.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Tolga Akmen / AFP