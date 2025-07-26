Highly anticipated Alien: Earth pilot debuts at Comic-Con

The highly anticipated series Alien: Earth officially landed at Comic-Con on Friday, where thousands of fans watched the pilot of the new TV show.

San Diego, California - The highly anticipated science fiction series Alien: Earth officially landed at Comic-Con in California on Friday, where thousands of fans watched the pilot of a new TV show in the franchise.

An Alien from Alien: Earth is seen during 2025 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 25, 2025. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP The pop culture convention held annually in San Diego was the chosen setting for the world premiere of the FX series created by Noah Hawley. "This is by far the biggest thing I've ever made," Hawley told 6,500 cheering fans in Comic-Con's Hall H before presenting the first episode, which he also directed. And in Hall H – unlike in space – you could hear them scream. TV & Shows South Park goes "scorched Earth" on Trump's Epstein drama – and their own new parent company TV & Shows South Park creators respond after White House melts down over Trump episode "It was crazy!" squealed Nicole Martindale, a fan of the franchise who traveled from northern California for the event. "It wasn't what I expected based on the Alien movies, but it was pretty cool," she added.

Alien: Earth set several years before events of 1979 film

Creator Noah Hawley speaks at the Alien: Earth panel in Hall H of the convention center during Comic Con International in San Diego, California, on July 25, 2025. © Chris Delmas / AFP Alien: Earth is set a couple of years before the events of Ridley Scott's seminal 1979 film starring Sigourney Weaver. Scott served as executive producer of this expansion of the franchise, which will hit streaming platforms in August. "If I have a skill at adapting these films, it's in an understanding what the original movie made me feel and why, and trying to create it anew by telling you a totally different story," Hawley told the audience. Kanye West Kanye West sexual assault claimant says she has been forced into hiding by backlash Megan Fox Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly jet off on family vacay with baby Saga The panel also featured stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Babou Ceesay, and Samuel Blenkin, who discussed what it was like to become part of the storied franchise and share a scene with the Xenomorph. "It's a dream, it was surreal," said Chandler, who plays Wendy, a "hybrid" who is a blend of human consciousness and a synthetic body. "I've been a sci-fi and Alien fan forever. I keep pinching myself."

Comic-Con fans gush over exciting events

A character Predator poses onstage at 20th Century Fox's Predator: Badlands panel during 2025 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 25, 2025. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP One of the world's largest celebrations of pop culture, Comic-Con brings together 130,000 people, many of whom come dressed as wizards, princesses, or characters from movies, games, or TV series. This year, the lines to enter Hall H have been less frenetic than in previous editions. Fans accustomed to camping out at the gates of the venue to get a spot inside say the lack of a big Marvel Studios presence has eased the crush. "Last year, we arrived the night before and had to wait hours to get" in, said Carla Gonzalez, who has attended the event every year with her family since 2013. "This year the first panel is about to start, and there are still empty chairs. If Marvel were here, it would be packed," she added. There was still plenty for afficionados to get excited about, including a panel on Predator: Badlands directed by Dan Trachtenberg and set to hit US theaters in November. "There is something really special about strapping into something... and having no idea what will happen next, and that's Badlands," Trachtenberg said. Trachtenberg, responsible for revitalizing the franchise with Prey (2022), appeared alongside stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, who plays the Predator, Dek. The production places the predator at the center of the plot for the first time as prey, not hunter. "He is ferocious and bad ass, and very much an anti-hero," Trachtenberg said. Actors Jared Leto, Jeff Bridges, and Greta Lee and the team from Tron: Ares also delighted fans. The film, directed by Joachim Ronning, is the third installment of another beloved science fiction franchise which began in 1982, with Bridges playing a hacker who becomes trapped in the digital world.