Is Neil Patrick Harris making a comeback in his beloved role as Barney Stinson?

Los Angeles, California - Barney Stinson is back! How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris will soon return as the wisecracking ladies man on the midseason finale of the spinoff show How I Met Your Father.

Neil Patrick Harris delighted fans in his role as Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother. © CBS

Neil Patrick Harris (49) was a fan favorite as Barney Stinson in the hit series How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM), which aired from 2005 to 2014.

Nine years after the HIMYM finale, many fans' dream is about to become reality: Harris is poised to reprise his popular role in the spinoff series How I Met Your Father (HIMYF).

In the upcoming midseason finale of the second season, Stinson will meet Sophie (Hilary Duff), Jesse (Chris Lowell), and co.

The double episode will be available on Hulu starting March 28.