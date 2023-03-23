Is Neil Patrick Harris making a comeback in his beloved role as Barney Stinson?

Barney Stinson is back! How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris is set to return in the midseason finale of How I Met Your Father.

By Niklas Perband

Los Angeles, California - Barney Stinson is back! How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris will soon return as the wisecracking ladies man on the midseason finale of the spinoff show How I Met Your Father.

Neil Patrick Harris delighted fans in his role as Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother.
© CBS

Neil Patrick Harris (49) was a fan favorite as Barney Stinson in the hit series How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM), which aired from 2005 to 2014.

Nine years after the HIMYM finale, many fans' dream is about to become reality: Harris is poised to reprise his popular role in the spinoff series How I Met Your Father (HIMYF).

In the upcoming midseason finale of the second season, Stinson will meet Sophie (Hilary Duff), Jesse (Chris Lowell), and co.

The double episode will be available on Hulu starting March 28.

Hilary Duff searches for love in How I Met Your Father

From l. to r.: Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Hilary Duff, Tien Tran, and Tom Ainsley attend the How I Met Your Father fan experience in Los Angeles.
From l. to r.: Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Hilary Duff, Tien Tran, and Tom Ainsley attend the How I Met Your Father fan experience in Los Angeles.  © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In HIMYF, the roles are reversed: this time, Sophie is a woman telling her children in the distant future – in the year 2045 – how she met their father.

One of the main HIMYM characters already made a guest appearance in the spinoff's first season, as Cobie Smulders reprised her role as Robin Scherbatsky to give Sophie tips on love and life.

Recently, there were rumors about a possible return of Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan) and Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) after Radnor posted a photo of the two together on Instagram.

There is no official confirmation as of yet that the two actors might appear on the spinoff.

