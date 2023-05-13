Kelly Clarkson takes to Twitter to address toxic workplace claims

Los Angeles, California - Singing star Kelly Clarkson took to social media Friday night to address recent claims that the work environment behind the scenes of her daytime talk show is toxic.

Kelly Clarkson has responded on Twitter to claims that her show's workplace is toxic. © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/KellyClarkson & Joe Scarnici / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve always led with my heart and what I believed to be right," Clarkson shared on social media. "I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable."

Clarkson's words came in response to a report published in Rolling Stone on Friday, which claimed the producers of her show "overworked," "underpaid," and "traumatized" employees. The allegations are based on complaints from one current and 10 former employees who spoke to the magazine anonymously.

Per the article, the problems stem from the show's executive producer, Alex Duda, whom one employee called a "monster," as well as the network.

The interviewees claimed NBC HR listened to complaints but did nothing. A show representative pushed back and told People Magazine the allegations are "untrue."

Those interviewed said Clarkson would be "aghast" if she knew what was happening behind the scenes, saying the American Idol winner has "no clue how unhappy her staff is."