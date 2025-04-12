The Last of Us: What to expect from season 2!

Every path has a price! The TV adaption of the video game The Last of Us (TLOU) is back, and here's the tea on what to expect in season 2.

Bella Ramsey returns as Ellie, the immune teenager, in the second season of the dystopian drama, The Last of Us. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are back as Joel and Ellie in the next chapter of the Max original series.

The dystopian drama, based on the popular Naughty Dog game, follows the two survivors facing off against zombies affected by the Cordyceps infection.

Season 1 ended with Joel destroying a lab run by the Fireflies and killing all of their surgeons and soldiers in order to protect Ellie, who is immune to the fungal infection, and lying to her about it.

Previews for TLOU's next season have already teased the arrival of a few other popular characters from the game, including Abby, who will be played by Kaitlyn Denver.

Here's what else fans can expect when TLOU season 2 drops on Sunday – warning some minor spoilers are ahead!