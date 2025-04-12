The Last of Us: What to expect from season 2!
Every path has a price! The TV adaption of the video game The Last of Us (TLOU) is back, and here's the tea on what to expect in season 2.
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are back as Joel and Ellie in the next chapter of the Max original series.
The dystopian drama, based on the popular Naughty Dog game, follows the two survivors facing off against zombies affected by the Cordyceps infection.
Season 1 ended with Joel destroying a lab run by the Fireflies and killing all of their surgeons and soldiers in order to protect Ellie, who is immune to the fungal infection, and lying to her about it.
Previews for TLOU's next season have already teased the arrival of a few other popular characters from the game, including Abby, who will be played by Kaitlyn Denver.
Here's what else fans can expect when TLOU season 2 drops on Sunday – warning some minor spoilers are ahead!
What will happen in Season 2 of The Last of Us?
The official synopsis for the horror series states, "Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind."
For those who haven't played the video game, we won't spoil too much of what happens, but the tagline for season 2 reads, "Every path pays a price."
These descriptions all but confirm that Joel's deception will greatly affect his close relationship with Ellie – and lead to dangerous ramifications for everyone.
And if the series does stay true to the video game's storyline, viewers may not be prepared for the gut-wrenching twist that lies ahead!
Save who you can and look to the light! The Last of Us season 2 premieres April 13 on Max.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Avalon.red