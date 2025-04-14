The Last of Us season two debut episode leaves fans divided over this new character's introduction!
The Last of Us (TLOU) has premiered its anticipated second season, but fans have already noted a major change in the TV adaptation that could affect the rest of the season!
The April 13 episode for TLOU kicked things off with a five-year time jump and sees Joel and Ellie, portrayed by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, living in Wyoming, though the pair's relationship has become strained.
But Joel and Ellie's problems are the least of their worries as a group of surviving Fireflies plan their revenge against Joel.
Fans of the Naughty Dog gaming series are very familiar with how things play out for Joel and Ellie – we'll try not to spoil too much for the uninformed.
However, the series has made a notable change to the storyline, which received some backlash from viewers who are now divided over a major character and how this will affect TLOU season two.
Warning, some spoilers lay ahead!
Fans weigh on Abby's introduction in The Last of Us
The Last of Us Part II, which the second season is based on, mainly focuses on the gut-wrenching betrayal of Kaitlyn Dever's character Abby and her emotional reasons for it, which aren't revealed until later on in the game.
TLOU season two jumped the gun a bit by introducing Abby's backstory in the very first scene of the episode.
This isn't the first time that the adaptation tweaked the storyline, but faithful fans of the gaming series were torn over the decision to give away Abby's storyline prematurely – check out more reactions below!
Will the decision to reveal Abby's backstory so soon affect the second season's storyline?
