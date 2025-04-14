The Last of Us season two debut episode leaves fans divided over this new character's introduction!

The Last of Us (TLOU) has premiered its anticipated second season , but fans have already noted a major change in the TV adaptation that could affect the rest of the season!

The Last of Us first episode for season two aired on Sunday, and was met with praise by viewers though some were divided over the introduction of one important character. © IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection

The April 13 episode for TLOU kicked things off with a five-year time jump and sees Joel and Ellie, portrayed by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, living in Wyoming, though the pair's relationship has become strained.

But Joel and Ellie's problems are the least of their worries as a group of surviving Fireflies plan their revenge against Joel.

Fans of the Naughty Dog gaming series are very familiar with how things play out for Joel and Ellie – we'll try not to spoil too much for the uninformed.

However, the series has made a notable change to the storyline, which received some backlash from viewers who are now divided over a major character and how this will affect TLOU season two.

Warning, some spoilers lay ahead!