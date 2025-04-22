Netflix makes surprising announcement on Heartstopper's future

London, UK - Netflix has revealed that the hit series Heartstopper will not return for a fourth season – but this isn't the end of Nick and Charlie's story!

Netflix announced on Tuesday that Heartstopper will conclude with a feature film in lieu of a fourth season. © Netflix

On Tuesday – the three-year anniversary of season 1's premiere – the streaming giant announced that Heartstopper will conclude with a feature film directed by Wash Westmoreland.

The movie will adapt Volume 6 of the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, as well as the 2015 novella Nick and Charlie.

Oseman, who served as showrunner for the TV adaptation, will return to write the film. Lead actors Joe Locke (Charlie Spring) and Kit Connor (Nick Nelson) will serve as executive producers, along with starring in the movie.

"I'm deeply relieved and so excited about this new creative venture," Oseman wrote via Instagram. "I've written the script and we're hard at work already. I know you'll have a lot of questions, and I'll be able to talk about it more very soon, but for now let's CELEBRATE!"

Volume 6 of the graphic novels does not yet have a publication date, but the 30-year-old author has been releasing updates to the web comic via Tumblr, Tapas, and Webtoon.