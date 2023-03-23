Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland responds after domestic violence charges cleared

Los Angeles, California - Justin Roiland's legal case for domestic violence and false imprisonment charges, which saw the Rick and Morty co-creator fired from his show , have been dismissed.

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has seen his domestic violence case dismissed for insufficient evidence. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & Araya Diaz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The adult animated sci-fi sitcom Rick and Morty has been praised by fans and critics alike for its dark, satirical humor and dense plots.



Justin Roiland (43) and Dan Harmon (50) are the brains behind the show, and Roiland also lends his voice acting skills to the two main characters, Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith.

But Roiland was axed from the show in January as Adult Swim cut ties in advance of his trial over felony charges from a 2020 domestic dispute. Season 7 of Rick and Morty was still planned to continue despite the firing.

Now, Kimberly Edds, spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney's Office, has said in a statement, according to Variety: "We dismissed the charges today as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

Roiland had pleaded not guilty to the charges back in 2020.