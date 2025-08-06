South Park claps back after Homeland Security uses their art style to recruit ICE agents

Culver City, California - The hit satirical show South Park recently responded after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) used an image from the show to recruit Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

On Tuesday, South Park shared an X post teasing an upcoming episode, which appears to show Mr. Mackay, a teacher at South Park Elementary, working as an ICE agent after losing his job – and posing with a character that resembles DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @SouthPark & Rodrigo BUENDIA / POOL / AFP

Hours later, DHS shared a post of an image of ICE agents drawn in the iconic South Park animation style, along with a link to a recruitment website.

In response, the South Park team shared the DHS post, along with the caption, "Wait, so we ARE relevant?" and "#eatabagofd***s."

The back and forth comes as the show has received increased media attention after airing the season premiere of their 27th season last week, which heavily mocked President Donald Trump on a number of issues.

The White House reacted by claiming the show hasn't been "relevant for over 20 years," and the episode was "a desperate attempt for attention."

DHS seems to be taking a different strategy – in a statement to Newsweek, the agency thanked South Park for "drawing attention" to ICE recruitment with the new episode, which will air Wednesday night.