Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald shower Heather Rae's newborn with love!

Los Angeles, California - The stars of Selling Sunset have reunited off-screen to shower Heather Rae El Moussa's newborn baby boy with all the love!

Chrishell Stause (l) and Mary Fitzgerald (r) met Selling Sunset co-star Heather Rae El Moussa's newborn son. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/chrishell.stause & themaryfitzgerald

There's nothing like seeing your best friend live the life they always wanted!

On Tuesday, Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald raved over their outing with costar and friend Heather Rae and her newborn baby on Instagram.

Chrishell captioned her IG post, "Had the BEST girl catch up yesterday and got to meet baby Tristan," adding, "Heart melted!"

The post itself featured two snaps, one of Mary, Heather, and Chrishell, and one featuring Chrishell snuggled up to Heather's adorable son, Tristan.

Mary posted the same group photo of the gal pals and captioned it with a similar sentiment: "Had such an amazing girls day!! Also finally met adorable baby Tristen."

Chrishell dropped by the comments to show her friends and fellow Selling Sunset costars some love, writing, "Best day with you both yesterday💜 Love you!"

Heather Rae has spoken openly on Selling Sunset about her desires to be a mother, and it's clear that her besties from the show are over the moon excited for their dear friend as she enters this new chapter in her life.

On Tuesday, Heather Rae gave fans a glimpse of her and husband Tarek El Moussa's son by posting a few photos loving on baby Tristan.